The Big Match Revisited, Monday, 17.40, ITV4

We enjoyed Gabby Logan on Twitter the other day pouring cold water on a couple of people getting lost in a nostalgic reverie about bringing Grandstand back to feature all the minority sports we’ve been enjoying at the Olympics, by suggesting people say this after every Olympics and after two weeks of the football season everyone’s forgotten about them. And here we are straight after the Olympics and we’re billing a load of football, because as well as the “new” episodes from 1980 on Saturday mornings, at teatime we’re getting another run for 1974/75 – though actually we’re not sure if it’s been on this channel before, or just BT Sport. In any case, it’s a fascinating season where there was an eight-way title race, plus Carlisle United in Division One while Manchester United were in Division Two, a division that contributed an FA Cup finalist, both League Cup finalists, Player of the Year and Goal of the Season. Seems amazingly democratic from our perspective, though apparently at the time it was considered a dreadful season with the level playing field coming about as every team was uniformly bad. Worth a look, though.