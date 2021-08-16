Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Aug. 16, 2021: Taurus, widen your contact list; Virgo, lasting bonds develop

By Tribune Content Agency
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Cam Gigandet was born in Tacoma, Wash., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrayed Jake Green on the series “Ice” and starred in the short-lived 2014 series “Reckless.” He has also played recurring roles on “The O.C.” and “Jack & Bobby.” On the big screen, Gigandet’s film rsum includes parts in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact List#Financial Security#Taurus#Jack Bobby#Aries#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Libra#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Capricorn#Pisces#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 15 to August 21

There’s something in the air this week. Everyone’s unbothered, hydrated, in their lane and moisturized. Pleasure is a priority. This is because on the 16th, sweet Venus returns to her home sign of Libra, where balance, taste and beauty rule everything. Beyoncé has Venus in Libra—need we say more? Venus spends about a month of every year in her domicile of Libra, but 2021 is the first time since September 2016 when Venus won’t make any harsh aspects to Mars or Saturn during the transit. Think back to that era—what brought uncomplicated joy?
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2021

The sun in Leo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making this season all about partnership for you, dear Aquarius! It’s an exciting time to meet new people and learn more about the perspectives of those you’re already in established partnerships with. Important realizations about your relationships take place...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

August Horoscope: Check What The Star Has In Store For You!

Aries – This month, your words flow easily, just as you are being called to lend a sympathetic ear to others. Although this is not the best month for making personal progress in love or money, it is the perfect time to strengthen your credentials as a pillar and support to others in your life. Someone who is opposed to your efforts at work may turn out to be a valuable ally. If you take their suggestions seriously, you will end up refining your position into one of strength.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

August's full moon: What it means for your star sign

Our next Full Moon is on August 22nd, when the Sun in Leo forms an opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. Full Moons are emotional, reflective times of the month when we look back on what we’ve achieved, bring things to fruition, release things we no longer need or want in our lives, and process events.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The 3 Smartest Zodiac Signs Are Definitely Secret Nerds

If you’re a library regular, community wisdom-holder, mathematics whiz, or just have an extra-sharp memory, there’s a chance you’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac. Whether or not you like astrology, admit it—aren’t you just a little curious?. Before I get into my lighthearted roundup, a disclaimer: When...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
Lifestyleastrostyle.com

August 2021 Horoscope: The Lion’s Gate and the End of Denial

Out of the Pisces prism and back to the safety zone? Jupiter ends its brief fantasy dip in Pisces and returns to scientific Aquarius, accompanied by Mars in clinical Virgo. And just like that, the stars flip the script from Hot Vax Summer to Hot Mask Summer. The good news? There’s still plenty to be hopeful about in your August 2021 horoscope, even as we’re forced to get real.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For Friday, 8/13/2021: Virgos Should Invest Carefully, Positive Day For Capricorn, Says Christopher Renstrom

Aries – There is a chance you’ll meet someone new and extend your social network. Those who want a roof over their heads will be able to secure a mortgage. To stay in shape, it’s recommended that you switch up your workout routine. If anything is forced upon you, you’ll need to think it out. It’s not the greatest moment to bring up anything personal with your employer, as you’re more likely to get a no.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 3, 2021: Taurus, don’t rock the boat; Sagittarius, extra work duties heading your way

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Molly Hagan was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on this day in 1961. This birthday star currently portrays Abeline on the series “Walker.” She also played the recurring roles of Patricia Cordero on “Jane the Virgin” and Eva Moore on “iZombie,” and she appeared on episodes of “Narcos, Mexico,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Orville.” Hagan’s film work includes performances in “Sully,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Code of Silence.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy