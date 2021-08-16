Most Gulf bourses gobble up gains as banking stocks soar
On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the day in an upbeat tenure with banking stocks leading the charges, while recent gains in oil prices had largely supported financials and energy companies. In point of fact, oil futures’ prices, a key catalyst for Gulf traders’ sentiment, fell less than 1 per cent over the week despite a gloomy outlook after bottoming to multi-months low a week earlier, keeping market participants’ Panglossian over a solid economic rebound as vaccination drives seemed to have decreased the rate of hospitalization by a substantial scale.www.financial-world.org
Comments / 0