Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Most Gulf bourses gobble up gains as banking stocks soar

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the day in an upbeat tenure with banking stocks leading the charges, while recent gains in oil prices had largely supported financials and energy companies. In point of fact, oil futures’ prices, a key catalyst for Gulf traders’ sentiment, fell less than 1 per cent over the week despite a gloomy outlook after bottoming to multi-months low a week earlier, keeping market participants’ Panglossian over a solid economic rebound as vaccination drives seemed to have decreased the rate of hospitalization by a substantial scale.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#Panglossian#Al Rajhi Bank#Sabic#Bindawood Holding#Amanat Holdings#Damac Properties#First Abu Dhabi Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Egypt
Related
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall Street rebounds as taper fears wane

On Friday, a slew of major stock indices in the Wall St. had rounded off a turbulent week in an upbeat note with all three key indices rising across the board, as an upsurge in delta cases threatening global economic recovery, had revived optimisms that the US Fed might extend its monthly $120 billion bond repurchase program at least until end-2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Greenpro Capital's Stock Is Soaring Today

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Angkasa-X signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform. The Partnership is set to establish a Space Technology Ecosystem in...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Greenpro Capital Stock Soars on Deal for Satellite Network

Shares of Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) - Get Report surged more than 70% on Friday after the financial services firm said it signed a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership to develop and operate a satellite network and. services platform in Southeast Asia. Greenpro engages in the provision of business...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks finish the week with gains

Equity markets have staged yet another rebound, posting gains on the final day of the week. 2021 continues to be the year of small dips, in stark contrast to 2020. After just a three day drop from the record high for the S&P 500 the buyers have decided that enough is enough, and have stepped in to keep the bounce from yesterday’s lows going. It is perfectly possible they were just bored, having endured a quiet session so far with little in the way of data to drive activity. Next week of course sees the Jackson Hole meeting but at this point it feels like we are merely debating the details of tapering, rather than the existence of a taper. In any case, such widely-anticipated market events rarely turn out to be the fireworks that many had expected. Traders hoping that Jackson Hole and the end of the summer lull will combine to kick off some heavy volatility could well be disappointed. Today’s price action shows that the urge to buy weakness remains, a strong force that has so far prevented any major selloff this year.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rebound; Saudi falls again

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf mostly rebounded on Sunday, after declining in the previous session, but falling oil prices continued to weigh on Saudi Arabia where the benchmark index extended losses. In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.6%, with the country's largest lender First...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock Agrify Soared Then Plunged Today

Agrify stock has been exceptionally volatile these days. Investors should ignore the noise and pay attention to what matters. Cannabis stock Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) went off on a wild roller coaster Thursday, plunging double digits soon after the markets opened, then recouping all those losses, only to tumble 9.1% again by the close of trading today.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Moved Lower as Investors React to Fed Decision

Futures point to lower open this morning as investors digest the recent July fed minutes which revealed the Central Bank's plans to begin tapering stimulus before the end of the year. Jim Lacamp, Senior VP of Investments at Morgan Stanley joined Wake Up with Cheddar.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. falls as cyclicals’ slide eclipses tech gains

On Thursday, a swathe of major stock indices in the Wall St. had rounded off the session in a downbeat tenure with energy sector and materials leading the declines amid a sharp downward spiral in crude oil contracts’ prices, as benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow had wrapped up in the reds even as investors could sense an economic recovery lurking over the horizon.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% to hit a new 6-months low. The best performers of the session...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This $3 Energy Stock Soared Today

Orbital Energy Group's revenue is soaring but it's still far from profitability. Management projects better times ahead as the solar industry recovers and investment in 5G technology picks up. B. Riley believes a lead in solar will take Orbital Energy far. What happened. Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi hits record high

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, with the Abu Dhabi index touching an all-time high boosted by gains in telecoms firm Etisalat. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 2.8% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE). Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was up 0.7%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends modestly higher as S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

On Monday, a swathe of US stock indices had closed out the session in a fairly upbeat complexion with Wall St. bellwether S&P 500 alongside trade-sensitive Dow extending their record-setting rallies for a fifth successive session in a row, as major stock indices had pared earlier losses followed by a rotation off market sentiment towards defensives such as real estate, cyclicals and healthcare, shrugging off the glooms casted by a dismal China factory output data.
StocksBenzinga

Magal Security Systems Stock Gains On Cash Distribution

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) declared a cash distribution to shareholders of $1.725 per share (~$40 million in the aggregate). The cash distribution will be paid in US$ on September 22, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date for NASDAQ trading will be September 23, 2021, the day after the payment date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy