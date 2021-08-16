Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' QBs earn passable grades

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS -- Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his two-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro's 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Tyler Vaughns
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsemoball.com

New Colts, Panthers QBs face first tests at joint practice

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) -- Indianapolis quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger finally got to throw some passes against a different defense Thursday. Sam Darnold faced the first real challenge with his new Carolina teammates, too. And after finishing the first of two joint practices at the Colts training camp facility,...
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Frank Reich Expecting 'More Of The Same' From Young QBs

Sure, it's still preseason football after all, but with Carson Wentz on the shelf, Indianapolis Colts' head coach Frank Reich is excited to see what young quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger can do their first time inside an NFL stadium. Eason will start Sunday at 1 p.m. against the...
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Young QBs Played 'Winning Football' In Frank Reich's Eyes

All eyes were on second-year Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie signal caller Sam Ehlinger Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Though the duo's stat lines are nothing to write home about yet, the two young quarterbacks played "winning football" in the...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Colts’ Quarterback Situation

The Colts have thus far opted against acquiring a veteran to run their offense while Carson Wentz rehabs, and the team will begin giving rookie Sam Ehlinger a longer look to fill the post. While Ehlinger has outplayed Eason during Colts camp, this does mark a bit of a change...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why does Colts columnist want Jacob Eason to steal Carson Wentz’s job?

Remember at the start of the offseason when the Indianapolis Colts were without a starting quarterback?. Sure, Jacob Eason was on the roster, but he had just come off a redshirt year spent learning the playbook after he missed the chance to participate in rookie minicamp or OTAs. There was no way he could be trusted to lead this playoff-ready roster into the regular season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts QBs will continue to split first-team reps

The Indianapolis Colts had an interesting development on Tuesday when quarterback Sam Ehlinger saw first-team reps with the offense for the first time during training camp. While head coach Frank Reich said last week there were no plans of doing so, it seems those plans have changed. Now, the Colts will continue to split the first-team reps between the rookie Ehlinger and Jacob Eason.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts News: Young QBs Ehlinger and Eason impress against Panthers defense

INDIANAPOLIS – Mother Nature cooperated and the Colts got some needed work in against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The Colts and Panthers practiced for about 2 hours on Thursday at Grand Park, with the intensity clearly ramped up compared to previous team vs. team sessions. A little over a...
NFLFox 59

Panthers at Colts: What to look for

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts open the preseason Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium:. The Colts remain hopeful – that’s the word we’re sticking with until we learn otherwise – Carson Wentz is available for the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle. Regardless of Wentz’s status, it’s imperative Frank Reich and Chris Ballard determine whether Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger is a viable option either as a short-term starter or long-term backup.
NFLGreensburg Daily News

Colts Notebook: Eason still learning from 2020 QBs

WESTFIELD — Jacob Eason is still learning from Philip Rivers. In the midst of a hot streak that started with last week’s joint practices against the Carolina Panthers, the second-year quarterback still understands he has things he needs to work on. Chief on the list is pocket presence. Offensive coordinator...
NFLGreensburg Daily News

QBs play to strengths as Colts rally past Panthers

INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell knew he was getting the ball before he left the huddle. The veteran wide receiver saw something in the Carolina Panthers’ defense Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and knew quarterback Jacob Eason saw it, too. So when the 23-year-old passer perfectly dropped a 37-yard bomb into Campbell’s hands down the sideline in front of the visitors’ bench, it came as no surprise.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Backup QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger lead Colts over Panthers

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Backup quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason stepped up in place of injured starter Carson Wentz to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a comeback preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The duo completed a combined 25 of 36 passes for 310 yards and an...
NFLIndianapolis Colts

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Projecting Jacob Eason’s stat line if he makes Week 1 start

The vibe surrounding the Indianapolis Colts was morbid after news broke that Carson Wentz needed foot surgery and would miss between 5-12 weeks. Luckily for the Colts, Wentz is making quick strides in his recovery and seemingly has a puncher’s chance to be available for Week 1. That would be...
NFLindianapolispost.com

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday night. Here's everything to watch for during this weekend's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. JJ Stankevitz. 1. Sam Ehlinger Gets The Start. After Jacob Eason started and played the first half in the Colts' preseason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy