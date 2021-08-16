Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Week Of August 16: Paulina Threatened, Theo Heartbroken, Xander Arrested

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.