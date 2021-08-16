Cancel
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Week Of August 16: Paulina Threatened, Theo Heartbroken, Xander Arrested

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 16 reveal that Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) is threatened by her mother, Olivia Price (Marla Gibbs). Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) ends up heartbroken when “CIN” reunites. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) makes a sacrifice to protect Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) and ends up being arrested.

