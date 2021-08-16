Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Students, alumna fight ‘long COVID’

By ORIANNA SCHWARTZ
Daily Trojan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Furlani thought she had put the coronavirus disease behind her after she recovered in March 2020. Within a month, her normally thick hair started falling out rapidly. “I feel like everyone’s had that nightmare before, where you’re just in the shower and hair falls out,” said Furlani, a sophomore majoring in writing for screen and television. “Then when it happens to you, you’re like ‘Oh my god,’ what did someone do to my shampoo?”

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Alumna#Heart Palpitations#Covid#Keck School Of Medicine#Usc News#Keck Medicine#Cnn#Student Health#Keck Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy