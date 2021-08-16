Students, alumna fight ‘long COVID’

Eva Furlani thought she had put the coronavirus disease behind her after she recovered in March 2020. Within a month, her normally thick hair started falling out rapidly. “I feel like everyone’s had that nightmare before, where you’re just in the shower and hair falls out,” said Furlani, a sophomore majoring in writing for screen and television. “Then when it happens to you, you’re like ‘Oh my god,’ what did someone do to my shampoo?”