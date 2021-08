Maybe I'm disturbed, but one of the first things that come to mind when I think of fall-centric nail colors and trends is that infamous line from The Joker: "Why so serious?" But really, though, why?! Sure, I get that the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the mood can get a little, well moodier, but why must we constrict ourselves to ultra-deep shades of polish or vampy, gothic-inspired nail art vibes the second the clock strikes fall? Of course, if all of the above is your jam once autumn rolls around, keep doing your thing, but as far as 2021 trends are concerned, I'm excited to report that things will be a bit different, dare I even say fun?