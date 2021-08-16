Xbox Series S teardown reveals “superb mini console”

This is a guide on figuring out if you need a VPN and if so, how to set up a VPN on the Xbox console. Virtual private networks (VPN) are all the buzz today and quickly developing into an essential component of every avid internet user’s life. But what is a VPN and why should you use it? Do you need it for your Xbox? And if so, how would you go about using one for an Xbox? This guide will go over some of the essential information that you need to know to get started.