Xbox Series S teardown reveals “superb mini console”

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to an unfortunate event which caused Rich Leadbetter to brick his Xbox Series S, he then used the dead console to create an excellent teardown video revealing the inner workings of the Xbox console and the hardware developed by Microsoft to create, in his words a “superb mini PC”. The Xbox Series S consoles released with the Xbox Series X back in November 2020 and is a fourth generation of Xbox console. The higher-priced Xbox Series X console is equipped with higher end hardware to support enhanced imagery up to 8K in resolution, together with higher frame rates and support for real-time ray tracing.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
#Xbox Series X#Inside Xbox#Xbox One S#Tflops#Tb#Digital Foundry Filed#Top News
