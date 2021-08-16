Cancel
#1 in the 904 2021: Sports & Entertainment

By Nicole
voidlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports & Entertainment: Where do we go to take advantage of this amazing area of Florida? Who’s got that 904 swag on the field/court? Who shreds? Help! Tell us who and what is #1 in the 904!. *Only one submission per device will be counted; Responses are being tracked.*. Want...

voidlive.com

Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority Executive Director Denny Magruder Lauded With Top Honor Among Peers

WHEELING — Denny Magruder, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, received international recognition this past week, taking home the top honor among public assembly venue managers from around the globe. Magruder, longtime executive director of WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, was surrounded by...
Environmentvoidlive.com

Henri, we expected more | SAT MIDDAY SURF REPORT

Hurricane Henri, size-wise, was kind of a letdown. However, there were a handful of well-groomed, small gems if you looked in the right spot. Early to mid-morning surf report recap below at an undisclosed location. Don’t worry, we aren’t telling 🙂
Sportsthatgrapejuice.net

Sha’Carri Richardson Comes in LAST Place in Shocking Return Race

Sha’Carri Richard‘s grand return to the race track did not deliver today. For, the headline-grabbing sprinter is once again at the center of conversation – this time for placing last in her comeback appearance. Full story below…. As widely reported, Richardson was suspended from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE SummerSlam ‘Disaster’ At Stadium Stuns Fans

Disaster in the Desert! While WWE SummerSlam has so far gone out without a hitch, it has been the out-of-the-ring occurrences that have been worth monitoring so far. Media writer Peter Stringer recently took to social media via Twitter to voice a complaint regarding the Allegiant Stadium itself. This big star was ‘humiliated’ at WWE SummerSlam.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change In The WWE SummerSlam Opener

Randy Orton and Riddle are your new RAW Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Team R-K-Bro capture the straps by defeating AJ Styles and Omos. This is the first title reign for Orton and Riddle together. AJ and Omos won the titles from The New Day back at WrestleMania 37 Night One, and held them for 133 days.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Nancy Kerrigan's Son, Who's a Competitive Gymnast

Nancy Kerrigan should have been famous for her talent on the ice alone, but as we all know, her story doesn't end with a simple Olympic win or loss. In 1994, the figure skater found herself at the center of one of the biggest sports scandals in history, when she was clubbed in the knee in a Detroit ice rink just two days before the Olympic trials. Her attack, the world later learned, was orchestrated by the ex-husband of Kerrigan's competitor, Tanya Harding, who would go on to live in infamy as the villain of the story. Shortly following "the whack heard round the world," as it was dubbed by the tabloid press at the time, Kerrigan recovered and returned to the ice, winning an Olympic silver medal that year.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Ernie Johnson For NLCS

Ernie Johnson won’t be on the call for the NLCS on TBS this October. Johnson is an integral member on the fan-favorite Inside the NBA. The beloved NBA show will begin in mid-October, which is the same time this year’s NLCS will be. TBS, as a result, is shifting Johnson’s responsibilities primarily to the NBA. He’s still expected to be on the call for TBS for the opening rounds of the MLB Playoffs.
NFLralphiereport.com

A trick used by professional football bettors that you can follow

American Football is a sport that lends itself perfectly to the online gambling industry. The speed, drama and excitement of the most popular fixtures in the NFL and the NCAAF games shown live on television are great fun to bet on. Football is one of the most popular sports in the world today with thousands of fans attending matches every weekend during the season and millions more worldwide following the play live on television. That popularity means it comes as no surprise to learn bookies take more bets on American Football than many other sports, including boxing, MMA and golf.
NFLAwful Announcing

NFL elevates Charlie Yook to executive producer, NFL Media

Following Tuesday’s news that Mike Muriano (previously NFL Network’s vice president & executive producer, studio & remote content) was headed to Amazon as executive producer of live sports, NFL Media (the league’s combined media operations arm, overseeing NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL RedZone channel, and their app and website content) has announced a promotion for Charlie Yook that will see him taking over some of Muriano’s old responsibilities. Yook has been with NFL Network since 2006 and has overseen NFL draft production for them since 2014 (including his notable reaction to his favourite team, the Bears, drafting Mitch Trubisky in 2017); he’s now been named executive producer of NFL Media. Here’s more on that from a NFL release:
Centreville, MIthreeriversnews.com

Two major golf events were reported in newspapers, on radio, and TV around the world. The recent death of golf great Arnold Palmer touched the lives of millions of people and “The spirit of the game.” The 42nd playing of the Ryder Cup this past weekend reached millions of viewers on television,...
Lane County, ORkcfmradio.com

The Oregon Ducks have been hard at work since returning to training camp. The Ducks reported one of their best recruiting years this past season after ranking in the top 12 in the AP polls. And After the abbreviate season in 2020 there will be some players returning as what are called super seniors including Jaylon Redd who has the longest active streak of multiple receptions per game among Power 5 Players.
SportsAlpine Avalanche

1 week ago By Nathan Heuer Special To The Avalanche.

