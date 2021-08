The British pound got hammered during the week, not only against the Japanese yen but against almost everything else. We have definitely seen a huge shift into “risk off” sentiment, and I think that continues to play out around the Forex world. With that being the case, I think the market will continue to look at rallies as potential selling opportunities until something changes quite drastically. If we break down below the hammer from five weeks ago, the bottom is going to fall out of this market, and we go much lower.