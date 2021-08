Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla’s Model S Long Range has increased in price by $5,000. It’s the second increase in recent times, with prices raised a similar $5,000 just a few weeks ago. That means the Model S Long Range is $10,000 dearer than roughly a month ago. One theory as to why is that Tesla may be looking to maximise return on their cars before other competitors enter the market.