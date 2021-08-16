Cancel
Thailand needs $30 bln more to help virus-hit economy-c.bank chief

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand needs a further 1 trillion baht ($29.9 billion) to help support jobs and income losses, its central bank’s governor said on Monday, as the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

The projected amount equivalent to 7% of GDP “is reasonable” given the problems the economy is facing, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a news conference. ($1 = 33.41 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

