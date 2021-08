Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000. Bitcoin price has shown strength as it eyes a retest of $50,000. BTC adoption seems to be taking three steps forward and two steps back, but it is progressing nonetheless. If the selling pressure increases to produce a decisive close below $43,150, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.