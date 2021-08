The Bitcoin Cash price prediction shows that BCH withdraws from the $715 high as the coin moves to cross below the moving averages. For the past few days, BCH/USD has been making an attempt to cross above the upper boundary of the channel, against selling pressure. However, should Bitcoin Cash fall back below the 9-day moving average, the bears might come back to dominate the market but at the time of writing, the bulls are still in charge. Therefore, in as much as the 9-day MA remains above the 21-day MA, traders may expect a bullish continuation before any reversal come into play.