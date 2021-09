As the delta variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 38,158,500 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 11,663 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 3,919 to as high as 15,265, depending on the state.