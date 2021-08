One of the main talking points about cryptocurrency, and why its proponents think so highly of it, pertains to its relative security. With its reliance on identity verification and unique identifiers, crypto should be virtually impossible to steal. (One would think, anyway.) And thus, the idea of a cryptocurrency heist would be something that’s theoretically impossible. (Again, you’d think so.) And yet, here we are the month of August, on the far side of not one but two high-profile cryptocurrency heists. Which begs the question — just what is going on?