Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Phantom Of The Opera

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Lloyd Webbers The Phantom of the Opera returns to its home, Her Majestys Theatre London, from 27th July. Experience the thrill of the... Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera returns to its home, Her Majesty’s Theatre London, from 27th July. Experience the thrill of the West End’s...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Killian Donnelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#The Phantom Of The Opera#Nhs Test#Seat Selection Info#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
skiddle.com

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold-out season this year, with audiences giving the new production nightly... This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold-out season this year,...
Theater & DanceTelegraph

'There is a magic to it': why Theatre Royal Drury Lane is now the best musical theatre in the world

It’s been 20 years almost to the day since I last saw the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Leaving her stage door after my final performance in the original cast of the National Theatre’s wildly successful revival of My Fair Lady was the most melancholy experience of my career, made all the more so as I knew it was likely my swansong as a working actor on the musical theatre stage.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

Cinderella review: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is high-camp fun with a muddled message

At this stage, the mythology around the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Emerald Fennell’s Cinderella is impossible to ignore. From the musical theatre impresario raging against the government Covid restrictions to a “freedom day” opening night cancelled hours before it was due to take place, nobody can quite believe it’s finally happened. The words “opening tonight… at last” are emblazoned on the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Lloyd Webber jokes on stage that Wednesday’s show feels so impossible, the theatre will probably be hit by an asteroid.So was Cinderella worth the wait? Well, yes and no. If this is your first...
Theater & Dancevtcng.com

‘Perils of Mr. Punch’ at opera house

Modern Times Theater will perform “The Perils of Mr. Punch,” Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m., at the Plainfield Opera House, 18 High St. The one and only Punch and Judy, presented live, and updated for the 21st century. It’s a melodrama of epically small proportions, hosted per tradition by the uku-lady Rose Friedman. Justin Lander, showman of the absurd, portrays all the characters.
Travelers Rest, SCcarolinacurtaincall.com

PREVIEW: SC Rep Delivers Midsummer, Phantom in Trailblazer Park

Shakespeare once said “In a theatre, the eyes of men, after a well-graced actor leaves the stage, are idly bent on him that enters next.”. Since the pandemic struck, we have all been clamoring for outdoor theatre, and waiting for those that “enter next.” In Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest, presented on a sizeable stage against a backdrop of greenery and trees, theatre lovers are in for a much needed, and rare treat: Two performances by casts and crews of enormous talent. The first is the perfect show for the season, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, followed quickly by Mark York’s “Phantom in the Park”, a Broadway treat. Presented by The South Carolina Repertory Theatre, and overseen by two names synonymous with theatre, creativity, and stage, John Fagan and Kimilee Bryant.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘The Crown’: Emma Corrin Sings More ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ In Unreleased Clip

Outside of the Limited Series categories, there appear to be few close races this Emmy season. One exception is Best Actress, where frontrunner “The Crown’s” Emma Corrin faces a potentially historic win from “Pose’s” M.J. Rodriguez. With voting set to begin on Thursday, it’s no surprise that Netflix wants to remind viewers of Corrin’s acclaimed performance as the late Princess Diana.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Crown: Watch Emma Corrin’s Sweet, Cringey Phantom of the Opera Performance

If, perchance, you wanted to kickstart your week by watching an industry darling delicately sing a musical theater staple, then you’re in luck. On Monday, Netflix dropped a deleted scene from season four of The Crown that finds Emmy nominee Emma Corrin, in character as Princess Diana, singing the entirety of “All I Ask Of You” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical The Phantom of the Opera.
WorldNME

‘Spartacus’ actor Frankie Mossman dies in Sydney aged 33

New Zealand actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has died at the age of 33, his family have confirmed. The actor, who appeared on television series including Spartacus and The Horizon, died at his home in Sydney on on August 14. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “Francis was an...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Opera of the Week is the insatiable nymph

Slippedisc’s Opera of the Week from OperaVision takes you often to the unexpected. To Opera Braunschweig, for instance, one of many outstanding German companies which is premiering a production of Dvorak’s Rusalka by award-winning director Dirk Schmeding. US soprano Julie Adams sings the nymph. Streamed on OperaVision on 13 August...
TV & Videoscourierjournal.net

Soap Opera Preview

Finn learned a shocking secret about his past. A significant bombshell dropped at Steffy and Finn's wedding reception. Katie and Donna strolled down memory lane while looking at old photo albums. Chaos ensued at the reception at Forrester Mansion. Donna made a confession to Katie about Eric. Steffy was angry, and Finn was torn at how their pasts were intertwined. Family and friends provided backup when Ridge made a demand of an unwelcome guest. Wait to See: An emotional Steffy lays down the law to her new husband on their wedding day. A master manipulator devises a plan. Finn attempts to navigate his new situation.
Elgin, TXfox7austin.com

"Tuning In" with the William Lewis School of Opera

An opera legend lives in Elgin and teaches voice at UT. Famed tenor William Lewis teaches pupils from all over the country via the William Lewis School of Opera. The group of singers has a performance of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" coming up in Elgin. They are featured in this week's "Tuning In."
Bronx, NYbronxnet.org

Sunday Night at the Opera with Bronx Opera Company: Don Giovanni

Bronx Opera and BronxNet present BxO's 2020 production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's demonic tragicomedy, Don Giovanni. BxO tells the story of the infamous seducer and abuser, translated into English and updated to the very recent past. We see Giovanni try to escape justice and the righteous anger of his victims, until his crimes catch up with him in an unequalled climactic confrontation.
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Doctor in the Opera House

It was the interval at the Opera when Mrs. Sternberg rose from her seat and called: "Is there a doctor in the house? Is there a doctor in the house?!" A man in a tuxedo pushed his way towards her. "I'm a doctor" he said. "Oh, doctor," she said, "Have...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

The Crown Video: Emma Corrin's Diana Sings a Phantom of the Opera Ballad for Charles in Season 4 Deleted Scene

The Crown‘s Princess Diana did go to great lengths to keep her marriage to Prince Charles alive, as we see in a deleted scene from the Netflix drama’s fourth season. In the newly released scene posted above, Diana — played by Emmy nominee Emma Corrin — pops a VHS tape into the VCR and watches a recording of herself singing “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera as a gift for her and Charles’ seventh wedding anniversary. It’s a full-scale production, too, with Diana on stage in a West End theater and singing her heart out backed...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Strangest Phantom Lady Adventure of the Golden Age, at Auction

After a seven-issue start as a funny animal title, Victor Fox company Fox Features Syndicate transformed its All Top Comics series into the kind of content it has become best known for to collectors in the decades since. The title is best remembered today for its jungle girl-centric content featuring the likes of Rulah and Jo-Jo (who was of course not a jungle girl himself, but had adventures with plenty of characters who were), along with stellar content from the likes of artists Jack Kamen and Matt Baker. But the series has quite a bit more going for it than that, with the inclusion of typically stand-out Blue Beetle and Phantom Lady stories as well. And as it happens, the Phantom Lady story in All Top Comics #10 by legendary artist Matt Baker is one of the most unusual stories featuring the character during the Golden Age. There's a copy of All Top Comics #10 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC FN+ 6.5 Cream to off-white pages featuring this weird and wonderfully historic story up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy