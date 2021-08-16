The Phantom Of The Opera

After a seven-issue start as a funny animal title, Victor Fox company Fox Features Syndicate transformed its All Top Comics series into the kind of content it has become best known for to collectors in the decades since. The title is best remembered today for its jungle girl-centric content featuring the likes of Rulah and Jo-Jo (who was of course not a jungle girl himself, but had adventures with plenty of characters who were), along with stellar content from the likes of artists Jack Kamen and Matt Baker. But the series has quite a bit more going for it than that, with the inclusion of typically stand-out Blue Beetle and Phantom Lady stories as well. And as it happens, the Phantom Lady story in All Top Comics #10 by legendary artist Matt Baker is one of the most unusual stories featuring the character during the Golden Age. There's a copy of All Top Comics #10 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC FN+ 6.5 Cream to off-white pages featuring this weird and wonderfully historic story up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.