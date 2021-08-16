The Phantom Of The Opera

Shakespeare once said “In a theatre, the eyes of men, after a well-graced actor leaves the stage, are idly bent on him that enters next.”. Since the pandemic struck, we have all been clamoring for outdoor theatre, and waiting for those that “enter next.” In Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest, presented on a sizeable stage against a backdrop of greenery and trees, theatre lovers are in for a much needed, and rare treat: Two performances by casts and crews of enormous talent. The first is the perfect show for the season, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, followed quickly by Mark York’s “Phantom in the Park”, a Broadway treat. Presented by The South Carolina Repertory Theatre, and overseen by two names synonymous with theatre, creativity, and stage, John Fagan and Kimilee Bryant.
