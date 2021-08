Mayor Carlo DeMaria invites you to come on down to Glendale Park on Friday, September 3rd, from 5pm - 9pm for The City of Everett "End of Summer Extravaganza". We were washed out for our Independence Day Celebration so we come together now to enjoy this fun event as a community. There will be food, Live Bands, Carnival Games, face painting, balloon creations, give-aways and of course Fireworks! The event will begin at 5pm and run to 9pm with Fireworks beginning at approximately 8:30pm, so bring a blanket or chairs (we will have some chairs available) and watch the Fireworks Spectacular! Hope to see you all there!