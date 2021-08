A bumper crop of actors and comedians has lined up for Swede Caroline, a newly-announced British mockumentary from Belstone Pictures and Deadbeat Films that is set to poke a comedic carrot at the world of competitive vegetable growers. Jo Hartley — best known for such U.K TV shows as This is England, After Life and In My Skin and features such as David Brent: Life on the Road and Eddie the Eagle — will lead the comedy-drama as Caroline. A competitive giant vegetable grower readying herself for the big annual National Veg Championship, Caroline finds her life turned upside down when her prized marrow plants are...