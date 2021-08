Israel is set to allow Palestinian merchants to enter a border crossing for the first time in nearly 18 months after stringent coronavirus regulations barred entrance. The military announced the development Friday and said permits for 1,350 Gaza residents, including 1,000 Palestinian merchants and 350 business people, would be approved in the coming days, according to the Times of Israel. The traders, who must either be fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, will enter through the Erez crossing.