37 Year Old Shot on Lilly Ave

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside a home, located in the 200 block of Lilly Ave, just after 5:30pm Saturday. According to a press release, two men were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one of the men being shot. The victim 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is listed in critical condition. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses in this incident.