All Real Madrid fans can think about right now is Kylian Mbappe. Even with the 2021-2022 LaLiga season opener on the horizon this weekend at the Mendizorroza, Mbappe – and not Deportivo Alaves – is the No. 1 topic of discussion within the fanbase. And these discussions have become more heated since word broke that Lionel Messi could make the switch from Barcelona to PSG.