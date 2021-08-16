Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium Star Of The Show For Premium Seating Conference Sunday

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 24 hours after Allegiant Stadium hosted the first Las Vegas Raiders game with fans, the sleek, domed stadium west of the Strip was the star of show again Sunday. This time, the 65,000-seat venue was a living classroom for 1,400 attendees of the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, where everyone from ticket brokers to premium seating directors to venue operators got a firsthand look at the various clubs and suites at Allegiant Stadium tonight. The trade show visitors checked out the Wynn Field Club behind the north end zone, the Shift 4 Club on the suite level and the Modelo Cantina Club for networking amid stadium food dishes and an open bar.

lvsportsbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Stadium#Vegas Strip#Vegas Golden Knights#Sporting Event#American Football#The Shift 4 Club#The Modelo Cantina Club#Alsd#Skybox#Southern Nevada#Caa#Manica Architecture#Professional Bull Riders#Pbr#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE SummerSlam ‘Disaster’ At Stadium Stuns Fans

Disaster in the Desert! While WWE SummerSlam has so far gone out without a hitch, it has been the out-of-the-ring occurrences that have been worth monitoring so far. Media writer Peter Stringer recently took to social media via Twitter to voice a complaint regarding the Allegiant Stadium itself. This big star was ‘humiliated’ at WWE SummerSlam.
NFLKRON4

Source: Raiders facing serious stadium tax implications; led to recent departures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There have been concerns in the Raiders front office over the departure of four top executives in 6 weeks, including now former president Mark Badain. It has been widely speculated that money issues was a the root of the problem. According to Mike Ozanian, Executive Editor and Co-Host and Managing Editor, Forbes SportsMoney, the problems deal with tax issues involving the $2 billion dollar Allegiant Stadium.
NFLlvsportsbiz.com

Just The Vax: Raiders Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof For Fans To Attend Home Games At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas

If you want to attend a Las Vegas Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium, you will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a media release.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium most expensive preseason resale ticket

Although it’s only a preseason game, fans appear eager to finally see the Raiders in action inside Allegiant Stadium. The Silver and Black’s game against the Seattle Seahawks represents the first game planned with fans in the building and has an average purchase price of $267.88 on TickPick’s site, the ticket reselling market said Tuesday. That is the most expensive NFL preseason resell ticket on record, according to TickPick.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Fans Invited into Allegiant Stadium for the First Time

After waiting a painfully long year, Allegiant Stadium welcomed Raider Nation inside for the first time. On Sunday, roughly 20,000 fans attended the Sunday afternoon Training Camp practice inside of Allegiant Stadium. Coaches and players were both excited to have fans back. "Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special,” Head...
NFLRaiders

Gruden, players revel in having fans inside Allegiant Stadium for first time

For the first time, Raiders chants were heard around Allegiant Stadium, as an estimated nearly 20,000 fans were welcomed to the team's new home for a Sunday afternoon Training Camp practice. "Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special. To have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very,...
NFLallfans.co

Allegiant Stadium Officially Opens with Ribbon-Cutting

Allegiant Stadium is finally getting its official opening today. The stadium will officially open in front of 65,000 fans prior to today’s 2021 preseason opener. After three years, nine months and one day since the groundbreaking, today marks the first NFL game to be played in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Premium seating for UNLV games is ‘a stock that is undervalued’

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 | 2 a.m. Scott Burk has taken plenty of UNLV supporters on their first visit inside the luxury suites at Allegiant Stadium over the past year. Each turn of the nearly $2 billion facility produces a different, over-the-top reaction from the guests, and Burk simply sits back and smiles. He’s been there numerous times and still can’t help getting excited about how a game day will look and feel.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Allegiant Stadium traffic plan still evolving ahead of 1st Raiders test

Another event and another round of traffic-related lessons learned by those tied to operations at Allegiant Stadium. Over 61,000 soccer fans attended the Concacaf Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico on Aug. 1, making for another mass of people arriving at the stadium via various forms of traffic.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Raiders get familiar with fan-filled Allegiant Stadium, imagine home edge

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 | 2 a.m. Raider free-agent pickups Willie Snead and Kenyan Drake carved out time before Sunday afternoon’s practice at Allegiant Stadium to walk the field of their new home stadium. The veteran skill-players traversed all the way from the tunnel where they’ll walk out on gamedays...
NFLKRON4

WATCH: Raiders hold first scrimmage with fans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas sports fans got a nice treat on Sunday. A few, select fans were allowed to watch the Raiders workout and scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium. This is the first time the Raiders have had fans in the stadium for a scrimmage. The Raiders have a...
NFLnews3lv.com

Parking still a concern as Allegiant Stadium readies for Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It should be the biggest test yet for Allegiant Stadium. This weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders host their first pre-season game with fans in attendance. But concerns remain about access and parking. The traffic plan in and out of Allegiant continues to evolve. No doubt there...
NFL8newsnow.com

Big names join 18-piece band for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are teaming up with award-winning trumpet player and composer David Perrico to continue a live-music tradition that goes back to the 1960s. Perrico will lead an 18-piece orchestra in a pit near the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, adding to the gameday experience when the Raiders play at home.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Everything you need to know for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

More than a year after its completion, Allegiant Stadium is finally going to get a taste of Vegas Nation. Fans are set to flock to the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility Saturday for the Raiders’ 6 p.m. preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. With the game just the fourth large event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy