Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium Star Of The Show For Premium Seating Conference Sunday

Just 24 hours after Allegiant Stadium hosted the first Las Vegas Raiders game with fans, the sleek, domed stadium west of the Strip was the star of show again Sunday. This time, the 65,000-seat venue was a living classroom for 1,400 attendees of the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, where everyone from ticket brokers to premium seating directors to venue operators got a firsthand look at the various clubs and suites at Allegiant Stadium tonight. The trade show visitors checked out the Wynn Field Club behind the north end zone, the Shift 4 Club on the suite level and the Modelo Cantina Club for networking amid stadium food dishes and an open bar.