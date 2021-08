In the fall of 1977, a relatively unknown coach by the name of Lamar Harris took the reins of the Hubbertville football program. Not only did Harris coach the football teams, for many years he coached all of the boys’ and girls’ athletic programs at Hubbertville. Recently, after a record Alabama high school football coaching tenure of 44 years, Harris decided to retire from coaching. A search for his replacement ensued, and Berry’s head football coach, Caleb Hynds, was chosen as Harris’ successor.