Glancing at the river from an aging pier

hh-today.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the wooden pier jutting out over the Willamette River at the foot of Broadalbin Street in Albany on Sunday night, this question asked itself: When is this structure going to get some work done to make it last another 30 years?. This pier and the one farther west in...

hh-today.com

Comments / 0

#Pier#At The River#Urban Renewal#Willamette River#A Long Way Down#Wells Fargo
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Body pulled from Penobscot River in Bangor

Emergency responders pulled a dead body from the Penobscot River near downtown Bangor on Friday afternoon. A downtown police officer noticed a person floating in the river after 1:30 p.m. Friday and called for help from other officers and the Bangor Fire Department, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Well-maintained home is steps from the Halifax River

This cute home, which is just steps away from the Halifax River, is great for a new family or as an income-producing property. Well-maintained with great curb appeal, it has been freshly painted, has hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms and tons of natural light in every room. Other features include new stainless-steel appliances and a double sink in the kitchen, a spacious dining room and an attached garage, with a new garage door. Mature trees shade the beautiful fenced-in yard, which allows for privacy for both the homeowners and their furry friends. Enjoy the best Florida lifestyle, with restaurants and shops close by, and Ormond Beach just 15 minutes away.
Accidentshh-today.com

Before and after: Site of house fire is cleaned up

It was on the evening of Aug. 18, 2019, a warm summer day, that a fire all but destroyed the one-story house at 1027 Seventh Ave. S.E. For almost two years the ruined dwelling sat there surrounded by debris, but now the lot has been completely cleared of the structure and otherwise cleaned up.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

'River Dave' receives $180,000 from software billionaire

Friends of “River Dave” Lidstone say he is “overwhelmed” by a $180,000 donation he received last week from the billionaire CEO of a software tech company. Jodie Gedeon, a longtime friend and advocate of Lidstone, confirmed to the New Hampshire Union Leader that Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, gave the former hermit a personal check for $180,000 last week.
Missouri StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Missouri

The data collected by HomeSnacks identifies the top 5 worst places to live in Missouri based on population density, unemployment rates, adjusted median income, housing vacancy rate, education levels, and crime levels.
Mapleton, MNmaplerivermessenger.com

Backward Glances

The winning foursome of the Heather Curling Club Golf Tournament was Tim Royce, Jon Klenk, Ross Winters and Pat Wagner. Four teams from Minnesota competed in the 16U Class B tournament in Bloomington, Indian Aug. 4-7, including the Maple River Blue team. 20 YEARS AGO, 2001. Ed Dorsey, Publisher. Darryl...
Traffichh-today.com

When the crossing gates come down …

If you like watching trains, Albany is a good place to be: Lots of crossings, and many trains coming through. On Monday, on my usual evening bike ride, the flashing lights were coming on and the arms were coming down just as I was nearing the Main Street crossing on the UP’s main line. And this is what it looked like:
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

News from Clean River Partners

The 13th Annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP is just around the corner. It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville, Shields Lake and other locations. Clean River Partners is also looking for a few more site seaders to host...
Rochester, NYUS News and World Report

Police: Body Retrieved From Genesee River Identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York police have identified a body that was recovered from the Genesee River during a Rochester Police Department Scuba Team training session. Tammy Greer, 57, of Pennsylvania was identified Tuesday by the Monroe County medical examiner, according to an email from Capt. Frank Umbrino. A...
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

Tires pulled from Salmon River

A group of neighbors living on the Salmon River in north Lincoln County have been working diligently to clear the nearby waterway and surrounding marshland of all sorts of long-forgotten refuse, with their latest project being to remove hundreds of old tires and other junk from a swampy area near the river.

