Glancing at the river from an aging pier

This cute home, which is just steps away from the Halifax River, is great for a new family or as an income-producing property. Well-maintained with great curb appeal, it has been freshly painted, has hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms and tons of natural light in every room. Other features include new stainless-steel appliances and a double sink in the kitchen, a spacious dining room and an attached garage, with a new garage door. Mature trees shade the beautiful fenced-in yard, which allows for privacy for both the homeowners and their furry friends. Enjoy the best Florida lifestyle, with restaurants and shops close by, and Ormond Beach just 15 minutes away.