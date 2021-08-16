Mike the Cat

If there’s one thing we can all come together and agree upon, it is this: Dogs are the best. They’re cuddly, loyal, friendly, and oh so cute — and from time to time, they’re pretty darn funny too. Whether they’re rolling around in the grass, doing their best to mimic your dance moves, or pretending to be a human at the dinner table, there’s plenty that man’s best friend can do to cheer you up and make you laugh. You can always rely on a dog, or some dog-related humor to put a smile on your face. When dogs are so precious and silly that’s not to laugh about? We’ve rounded up some hilarious and dad-worthy jokes about dogs that will remind you of your best four-legged friend and make you chuckle. Prepare yourself for some pup-tastic dog puns, and get ready to laugh at these delightful, smile-making dog jokes.