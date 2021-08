Perfect season to add some Watermelon to your life! Yes this sweet girl's name is Watermelon and her name couldn't be more fitting! Her gorgeous coat is so soft and her eyes sparkle like the stars! Watermelon is so excited to start her new life in a loving home where she will get lots of love and attention! She recently had kittens that have been adopted, now it's her turn to enjoy herself! If you've been looking for a true beauty then contact EGAPL The Heart of RI Animal Rescue League at 401-467-3670. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. You can also visit their website at www.heartofri.com Watermelon will be waiting to sweeten up your life!