Ramkrishna Forgings bags order from European customer

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd said on Monday it has won a multi-year order from a European tier-one customer in auto segment worth 20 million euros (about Rs 175 crore). The order is to be implemented over four years distributed equally. Managing Director Naresh Jalan...

www.dallassun.com

Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

India allowed to operate two flights daily

By Ajit K DubeyNew Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI. The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been...
Retaildallassun.com

Fertiliser volume expected to moderate marginally in FY22

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Primary fertiliser sales volume during first four months of FY22 registered 11 per cent decline compared to 4M FY21, mainly due to the base effect as during H1 FY21 fertiliser sales witnessed an upsurge owing to panic buying by farmers following Covid-19 pandemic led lockdown.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Air India flight carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikista

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], August 22 (ANI): An Air India flight carrying 87 Indian nationals has departed from Tajikistan amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan, an Indian official said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87...
Worlddallassun.com

China-Arab e-commerce trade booms along "online Silk Road"

YINCHUAN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- At an exhibition booth at the ongoing fifth China-Arab States Expo, Yang Wanlong has been attracting a lot of domestic and foreign customers for his two products on display: nutritious Morchella fungi and high-quality activated carbon. Yang, 27, runs a cross-border e-commerce company, and this...
Businessdallassun.com

India Inc credit outlook turns positive, upgrades rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Crisil Ratings has revised the credit quality outlook of India Inc for fiscal 2022 to positive from cautiously optimistic earlier, predicated on a sustained recovery in demand after the blip caused by the second wave of Covid-19 afflictions in the first quarter. The increase...
Economydallassun.com

India Sotheby's clocks record sales of million dollar homes

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India Sotheby's International Realty (India SIR) has said it concluded over 50 transactions of million dollar plus homes in India and Sri Lanka over the past 12 months despite pandemic lockdown. The top markets included Lutyen's Delhi, North Goa, and Colombo. Most of the...
Businessdallassun.com

OctaFX Captures 2021's Best Forex Broker India Awar

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In July, the Global Business Review Magazine once again came out with its long-awaited award winners. The accolade for 'Best Forex Broker India 2021' goes to one of the industry's leaders, OctaFX. The third quarter of 2021 is up and running, and the results...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Toothsi comes on-board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Toothsi, India's first and largest at home smile makeover service is the Title sponsor of Glamanand Supermodel India, which is a national preliminary to the biggest international pageants in the world including Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe International.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: big push from UK, European Union

U.K. business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has set out long-awaited British hydrogen plans, arguing the move gives the U.K. a strategic advantage. “With the potential to provide a third of the U.K.’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the U.K. as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” said Kwarteng in a statement today. The government said it has based its approach on previous success with offshore wind, mentioning the contracts for difference (CfD) incentive scheme as central. “As such, the government has today launched a public consultation on a preferred hydrogen business model which, built on a similar premise to the offshore wind CfDs, is designed to overcome the cost gap between low-carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.” The government is also consulting on a £240 million (€282 million) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support the commercial deployment of new “low carbon hydrogen production plants.” The government also presented a £105 million (€123 million) funding package through a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for industrial uses; £55 million for an Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, £40 million (€47 million) for a Red Diesel Replacement Competition, for the construction, quarrying and mining sectors; and £10 million for an Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator.
EnvironmentTravel Weekly

Trade strives to reassure customers over European wildfires

Agents and operators have been reassuring and advising holidaymakers amid concerns that raging wildfires in southern Europe could spread to mainstream tourist destinations. Thousands of people have been evacuated in Greece, Turkey and Italy as a result of the fires, which follow a severe heatwave linked to climate change in a week when the United Nations published a landmark study on the issue.
Sportsdallassun.com

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals depart for UAE

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram. Earlier, ANI had reported that the...
Economymix929.com

China steel firms start merger to create world’s third biggest producer

(Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world’s third-largest producer of the metal. State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang...
Public Safetydallassun.com

CBI arrests absconding accused in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused (Private Person) in a bank fraud case on Friday from the International Airport at Delhi. As per CBI, the accused arrested accused is Aarti Kalra, while the name of the other accused in...
Businesssdbn.org

Illumina purchases Grail without clearance from FTC or European Union

Illumina, the DNA sequencing giant, said Wednesday it has closed its $8 billion purchase of Grail, a cancer diagnostics firm, even though the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal and the European Union is investigating it. Grail is developing blood tests that aim to detect multiple...
Cyclingsingletracks.com

The European Divide Trail: An Interview and Diary Entries from the Route

The United States has some notable cross-country bike routes that are beloved by bikepackers including the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route and the soon to be completely routed Eastern Divide Trail. These trails and routes promise to be transcendent for voyagers, both physically and psychologically. One route that hasn’t yet...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Deliveroo orders double as customers continue with lockdown takeaway habits

Deliveroo saw orders through its app double in the first six months of the year as lockdown helped to boost sales.Revenues jumped 82 per cent to £922.5m, the food delivery company reported in its first results since it listed on the stock market.It delivered 148.8 million meals and grocery orders between January and June – more than twice as many as in the same period a year ago. However, it still lost money. Pre-tax losses fell from £128.4m to £104.8m over the period,Deliveroo said the number of monthly active customers – a commonly used metric for apps and social media...
Sportsdallassun.com

All-India Chess Federation, Chess Association of Ind merge

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): After years of internal fighting, the All-India Chess Federation and the breakaway Chess Association of India have merged into one single entity to administer the sport as a unified force in the country. The recently elected president of AICF, Sanjay Kapoor, announced this...

