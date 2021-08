If you haven’t been on a coaster this summer, was it really summer at all?. In celebration of National Roller Coaster Day, Aug. 16, FOX News wants to take you on a ride. Universal Orlando’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, was named the “most anticipated” coaster of 2021 by Coaster 101, beating out scream-inducing thrill rides all over the U.S. According to Universal Orlando, Jurrasic World VelociCoaster is now the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida.