TV & Videos

Chromatic Fantasy

Gamespot
 6 days ago

www.gamespot.com

#Screenshots#Chromatic Fantasy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Ashes of Aether Is a Lackluster Fantasy Debut

Teenagers make for some of the most polarizing protagonists in literature, I’ve come to learn during my time reading young adult fiction. They can be irrational and make bad decisions, but it’s important for adult readers to remember that these characters are still kids, and it’s okay for them to mess up every once in a while. I’m of the opinion that it’s okay for teenage protagonists to be unlikable if they have something that balances them out and makes them human, something that grounds them and shows that they have a complex personality. But when that doesn’t happen, we get characters that can feel flat or unbearable—and this is unfortunately the case for Holly Rose’s debut Ashes of Aether and its main character.
TV & Videosfoxbaltimore.com

Travel to Fantasy Island on FOX45

(WBFF) -- "Fantasy Island" returns after more than 35 years. It premieres tonight at 9 on FOX45. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke and her husband is a guest star on the show. They spoke with Lady T on BMore Lifestyle about the new series.
NFLfantasypros.com

FantasyPros Fantasy Fest Live (2021 Fantasy Football)

What could be better than 10 hours of fantasy football coverage? How about 12 hours? That’s right! Our Fantasy Fest is back for another year, and this time we’re extending it by an additional two hours! Head over to YouTube to set a reminder for Fantasy Fest 2021, presented by OwnersBox. Check out the full details below.
Video GamesGamespot

Frogger TV Show Will Leapfrog To Peacock On September 9

Peacock has released the first official trailer for Frogger, the game show that is--as you can likely guess--a live-action real-life version of the popular arcade and video game. The show also finally has a release date revealed by the clip: September 9, with new episodes airing every Thursday. The Frogger...
NFLOzarks First.com

Fantasy Football Express: Episode 1: Fantasy Football 101

All aboard the Fantasy Football Express! A new podcast from KOLR10 designed to give you the tools you need to win your fantasy football league in 2021. A new episode drops every Tuesday throughout the NFL regular season, hosted by KOLR10 News Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman. You’ll hear the latest...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – 5 Things We Would Love to See Change

With Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker inching closer to its release in just a few short months, we’re already starting to dream about what’s to come. With many of Attack of the Fanboy’s team having played Final Fantasy XIV since even prior to 2.0, we’re all more than a little excited to get our hands on the finale to the Ascian saga. Like any great work of art though, there’s always room for improvement especially when the art is a living and constantly evolving piece like FFXIV. Here are 5 things we would love to see change in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul ‘Humiliated’ At WWE SummerSlam

The WWE Universe will be seeing a lot of Logan Paul lately as the infamous YouTube star turned boxer is currently a special guest at WWE’s annual SummerSlam pay-per-view event and will be the special guest of John Morrision during his WWE Monday Night Raw show called ‘Moist TV’. Manny Pacquiao’s ‘warning’ to Logan Paul just leaked.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Chromatics Have Broken Up

Electro-pop band Chromatics announced their break up today via social media. Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller shared the statement on their Instagram and it was signed by three memebers, including Nat Walker. In the statement the three wrote, “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.” They go on to thank their fans for their love and support, according to Pitchfork. You can see the full post below.
MusicThe FADER

Chromatics announce breakup

Chromatics, the synth-pop band with a psychedelic, Italo disco-inspired sound, have announced their breakup. Band members Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller shared identical statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday afternoon revealing the split; read the statement in full below. After a long period of reflection, the three of...
Video GamesDestructoid

Review: Final Fantasy

Ah Final Fantasy (1). How many versions have I played? How many different ways have I played? Let me count (and review) the ways. Famicom/NES: The original. Simply a great version marred by multiple bugs, some of which still haven't been fixed to date. Critical hit rates on weapons, INT doing nothing, SABR/TMPR doing nothing, LOK2 actually *increasing* enemy evade, running algorithm being screwy, 1/201 bug, weapon characteristics do nothing, among over a dozen more bugs. And yet, this is one of my favorite entries in the series. Balance issues made the Thief useless, the Black Belt better than the class changed version (Master) because it gets more magic defense (a stat that is NEVER shown in any remake of the game), and the Red Mage/Wizard is far superior to the White or Black Mage/Wizard due to magic not scaling based on any stat. If played right this can be beaten in like 2 hours or less, especially if you manage to find a way to abuse the 1/201 bug.
Rock MusicResident Advisor

Chromatics part ways after a two-decade career

Chromatics have broken up for good. Members Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker announced the news via social media today, August 10th. The decision to end the band was "difficult" and followed "a long period of reflection," their statement said. "We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support," it continued. "This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn't have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon." The Portland-based act, which featured on Twin Peaks: The Return, was established in 2001 and have released 11 LPs, numerous EPs and multiple singles, mostly on Italians Do It Better. The label is co-run by Johnny Jewel, who has toured and produced several tracks with Radelet, Miller and Walker. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for Jewel said the artist is "extremely proud of his work with the project over the years." The Chromatics' break-up comes more than a year after its most recent release, the 2020 album Faded Now, and 2019's Closer To Grey. Their long-delayed LP Dear Tommy has yet to materialise after Jewel said that he destroyed every copy of the record in 2017 following a near-death encounter.
Orlando, FLnonahoodnews.com

The Artist: Creating a Fantasy World

Our August artist Galina Crosby Creese moved to the Lake Nona area with her family 12 years ago from London, England, where she was born and spent a majority of her life. Doubling as both artist and pilot, she keeps an active lifestyle and stays involved in several sporting activities around the community. You can check out her artwork in-person at The Barefoot Spa Orlando later this month.
Video GamesGamespot

Dungeon Conqueror

Video GamesGamespot

Quake - Official Remaster Trailer (2021)

Experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Play the full campaign, including original and new expansion packs, plus enjoy online and local multiplayer and co-op with full crossplay support. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures and defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.

