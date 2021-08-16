Chromatic Fantasy

Chromatics have broken up for good. Members Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker announced the news via social media today, August 10th. The decision to end the band was "difficult" and followed "a long period of reflection," their statement said. "We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support," it continued. "This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn't have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon." The Portland-based act, which featured on Twin Peaks: The Return, was established in 2001 and have released 11 LPs, numerous EPs and multiple singles, mostly on Italians Do It Better. The label is co-run by Johnny Jewel, who has toured and produced several tracks with Radelet, Miller and Walker. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for Jewel said the artist is "extremely proud of his work with the project over the years." The Chromatics' break-up comes more than a year after its most recent release, the 2020 album Faded Now, and 2019's Closer To Grey. Their long-delayed LP Dear Tommy has yet to materialise after Jewel said that he destroyed every copy of the record in 2017 following a near-death encounter.