Jason Preston Says He Models his Passing Game after LeBron James
A true breakout game from rookie Jason Preston was foreshadowed in the fourth quarter of the LA Clippers' previous Saturday night Summer League game against the Lakers, where he scored nine points and began to look comfortable as an initiator of the offense. On Sunday, Preston expounded on that performance with a great stat line (for Summer League standards): 16 points on 7-10 shooting (2-2 from three) to go along with five assists in 26 minutes.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0