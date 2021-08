I’m a scaredy-cat. At the same time, though, I’m a fan of jump scares. The feeling is indescribable, and I can’t seem to get enough of it. So with the rise of first-person horror games where all of the attacks are removed, and your only option is to run, you can bet that I played most of these releases. However, I understand burnout, and I drifted away from this style of horror game only to get wrapped back up in with the Yuoni. However, the biggest difference here is that you’re a 10-year-old, so the idea of weapons isn’t even an option.