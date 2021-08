In an exclusive report, the techies at Digital Foundry have been able to tear down Crytek's upcoming remaster of Crysis 3. The report centers around the version of the game coming to the platform it will struggle the most on, the Nintendo Switch. However, according to Digital Foundry's report, Crysis 3 Remastered's port to the Switch is a significant upgrade from its original release, even hitting a steady 30 frames-per-second on the console.