Rashid Khan and Nabi available for UAE leg of IPL: SRH

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma to lead as we look at the strongest left-handed vs right-handed playing 11 for IPL 2021 UAE. We are just a month away from the commencement of Phase 2 of IPL 2021 in UAE, and definitely, the excitement is at its peak. While the initial first half of IPL 2021 was scheduled in India, the rising Coronavirus cases have forced the tournament to be now scheduled in the UAE.