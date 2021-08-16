Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Descent Vector: Space Runner

Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Descent Vector: Space Runner, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector#Screenshots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Quake - Official Remaster Trailer (2021)

Experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Play the full campaign, including original and new expansion packs, plus enjoy online and local multiplayer and co-op with full crossplay support. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures and defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.
RecipesGamespot

Diablo 2: Resurrected Will Include Ladder-Only Items In Single-Player

Creating a seasonal ladder character in Diablo 2 often meant having access to powerful, exclusive items that could only be obtained in ladder play. As detailed by Blizzard in a new forum post, that won't be the case in Diablo 2: Resurrected. In Diablo 2's upcoming remaster, formerly ladder-exclusive unique...
Video GamesGamespot

Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Shrine Of Ash And Unlock The God Of War Armor

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Shrine of Ash on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further. Scattered across Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut are three Wind Shrines that contain some of the coolest cosmetic rewards in the game. Each reward is themed on a major PlayStation exclusive game, and each lets you do a little cosplay in Tsushima as you fight the Mongols. However, to unlock the three armor sets, you'll have to find the three shrines--and solve some confusing riddles along the way.
Designadafruit.com

Using Illustrator to Create Quick Vector Art for Digital Fabrication

In this Jimmy DiResta video, he shows how easy it is to use a drawing program, like Adobe Illustrator, to create simple Colorform-like shapes (boxes, triangles, circles) to create vector art which can be sent to a CNC machine for cutting. In Jimmy’s case, he quickly created a yard ornament...
Video GamesGamespot

Original Quake Is Back, This Time On Consoles And With Its Original Soundtrack

Quake is back on the scene, with a new, enhanced version of id Software's 1996 classic now available for consoles and PC. This new and improved version of id Software's original groundbreaking shooter includes support for 4K resolution, improved lighting, enhanced models, the return of the game's iconic soundtrack, and a brand new expansion created by MachineGames.
Video GamesGamespot

Dungeon Conqueror

Sign In to follow. Follow Dungeon Conqueror, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
AgricultureGamespot

Farmer Life Simulator

Sign In to follow. Follow Farmer Life Simulator, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video GamesGamespot

New Metroid Dread Trailer Released, More Info To Come On August 27

Nintendo has released a new trailer for . The trailer released alongside Metroid Dread Report Vol. 5, which details what abilities Samus will have at her disposal in the upcoming game, while also teasing that another report and trailer are on the way. "[The next report will shed] light on...
Video GamesGamespot

Naraka Bladepoint Review -- House of Flying Daggers

If absolutely nothing else, be grateful to Naraka Bladepoint for being one of a scant few battle royale titles where getting one-shotted by someone hiding in a shrub three football fields away isn't a danger. That by itself makes it welcoming in a way the genre tends to ignore. But lurking beneath that relative ease and approachability is a shrewd game of wuxia-inspired combat that demandsfar more steelfrom its players--and we're not just talking about swords and spears.
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

Vector Application Icon for Android—A Complete Guide.

Getting rid of bitmaps in an entire application is a dream of many optimizers. Especially if the application is not large, and PNG icons, (if not made correctly) consume almost a quarter of the total app size. But it has some drawbacks, let’s talk about them, maybe in your case a vector icon is not an option. So:
EngineeringPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Watch Sci-Fi Worthy Boston Dynamics Robot Run Parkour Course

Those brainiacs over at Boston Dynamics are at it again and I don't know whether to be amazed or scared to death. Maybe a little bit of both. For some reason robots fascinate me. From the early science fiction robots in Lost In Space and old movies on up to the Terminator and I Robot films. Now Boston Dynamics has a robot that can run parkour.
Computersarxiv.org

IsoScore: Measuring the Uniformity of Vector Space Utilization

The recent success of distributed word representations has led to an increased interest in analyzing the properties of their spatial distribution. Current metrics suggest that contextualized word embedding models do not uniformly utilize all dimensions when embedding tokens in vector space. Here we argue that existing metrics are fragile and tend to obfuscate the true spatial distribution of point clouds. To ameliorate this issue, we propose IsoScore: a novel metric which quantifies the degree to which a point cloud uniformly utilizes the ambient vector space. We demonstrate that IsoScore has several desirable properties such as mean invariance and direct correspondence to the number of dimensions used, which are properties that existing scores do not possess. Furthermore, IsoScore is conceptually intuitive and computationally efficient, making it well suited for analyzing the distribution of point clouds in arbitrary vector spaces, not necessarily limited to those of word embeddings alone. Additionally, we use IsoScore to demonstrate that a number of recent conclusions in the NLP literature that have been derived using brittle metrics of spatial distribution, such as average cosine similarity, may be incomplete or altogether inaccurate.
Video GamesGamespot

Crysis 3 Runs At 30FPS On Switch According To Digital Foundry Report

In an exclusive report, the techies at Digital Foundry have been able to tear down Crytek's upcoming remaster of Crysis 3. The report centers around the version of the game coming to the platform it will struggle the most on, the Nintendo Switch. However, according to Digital Foundry's report, Crysis 3 Remastered's port to the Switch is a significant upgrade from its original release, even hitting a steady 30 frames-per-second on the console.

Comments / 0

Community Policy