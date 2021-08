Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is a massive open-world game set in ancient Japan that's packed with plenty to do. While it can be a somewhat straightforward game at times, there's still a lot that's not readily apparent when you first start exploring. To help you survive the Mongol-invaded island of Tsushima and restore your honor, we've assembled a comprehensive collection of tips and guides to help you make the most of the experience. That includes beginner's tips that you can learn before you even start up the game, so you're ready for the early challenges. Given the number of customization options, this is very important.