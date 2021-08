With only two races left until the start of the playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400. The two-mile D-shaped oval has wide, sweeping corners that make it one of NASCAR's fastest tracks. After back-to-back road races, drivers will try to open up the throttle. Kyle Larson took advantage of a late Denny Hamlin wreck to open up a 22-point lead in the NASCAR standings and could all but lock up a 15-point postseason bonus with another strong performance.