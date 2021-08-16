Cancel
Haywood County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Haywood, Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 05:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Haywood; Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Central Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 559 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen since 1 am. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Graveyard Fields, Black Balsam Area, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Lake Toxaway, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Gorges State Park, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Cruso and Sapphire. Rain will end temporarily across the Warned area by 630 am, but water will continue to rise on streams that drain into the French Broad River above Rosman and into Lake Toxaway and Lake Jocassee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Haywood County, NC
Rosman, NC
Transylvania County, NC
Jackson, NC
Balsam Grove, NC
Jackson County, NC
Haywood County, NCmy40.tv

4 victims of Haywood County flooding identified, 3 still missing, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County officials have released more information regarding those killed during the historic flooding that swept across the region. Allison Richmond, public information officer for Haywood County Emergency Services, says as of Saturday morning, three people remain missing in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred. Richmond tells News 13 that several people who had been initially reported as unaccounted for were already safe, just out of contact at the time.
The Mountaineer

Haywood County IDs 4 confirmed dead in flooding; 4 people still unaccounted for

Haywood County officials on Saturday identified two more people confirmed dead in the aftermath of flooding from Tropical Storm Fred. The four confirmed dead are now Frank Mungo, 86, and his wife Charlene Mungo, 83; Franklin McKenzie, 68; and Judy Mason, 73. All are from Cruso, one of the areas hardest-hit by the storm.
