Cardano has hit an all-time high of $2.55 amid news of its impending smart contract implementation scheduled for next month. On Thursday, the blockchain platform first surged 14% to $2.44 in the digital-assets market and traded at $2.35 for about 24 hours. On Friday, Cardano (ADA) finally continued its run from the previous day and is currently trading at $2.51 after a record crest of $2.55 during the Asian trading hours. This now represents a total price increase of 19% on the day, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.