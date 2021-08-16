Brokers Set Expectations for Humanigen, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen's Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
