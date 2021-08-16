This Kitchen Proves that Design is In the Details
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I will continue to preach that design is in the details (always and forever) and this kitchen, designed by Blakes London, is proof. Every time I awkwardly gawk at the photos I notice something new to love, and have so much appreciation for the amount of effort and care that went into designing this space. From the flutted glass cabinets to the reeded island, to the inlayed wood floor that I cannot stop drooling over, it’s a work of art, as far as I’m concerned. Take it all in below!www.jacquelynclark.com
