Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion
Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0