Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Barclays
DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0