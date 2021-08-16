Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 37.5%
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.www.modernreaders.com
