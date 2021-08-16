Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 37.5%

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Blackrock Inc#Ghsi#Blackrock Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#Nasdaq Ghsi#Medical Foods#Nutraceuticals#Medical Devices#Lumega Z#Glaucocetin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $44,881.92 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 18.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $45,651.12 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded. A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options. Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy