Head-To-Head Survey: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.