Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Head-To-Head Survey: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Pprqf#Valuation Earnings#Company#Upreit#Physicians Realty L P#Op Units#Industrial And Office#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Grows By 16.3%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Grows By 17.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $47.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fluent Financial LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Other institutional investors also recently made...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04. AQUA has been the topic...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “. A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist initiated coverage on Latham...

Comments / 0

Community Policy