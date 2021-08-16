Head-To-Head Survey: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares...www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0