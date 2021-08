CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.