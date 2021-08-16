Cancel
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

