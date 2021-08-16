ADMA Biologics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.www.modernreaders.com
