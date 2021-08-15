Add new comment

The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was just caught conducting some real-world testing, providing our first look at the heavy duty pickup in prototype form. This particular model is configured in the Crew Cab / Long Bed body style, and is covered in heavy camouflage. This model also appears to be a mid-tier trim level, given the lack of shiny trim bits that characterize higher trims. Nevertheless, there are still several noteworthy features to point out on this prototype 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, starting with the reworked front fascia, where we spot headlights with LED lighting signatures.
