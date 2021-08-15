Add new comment

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe All-New Subaru WRX Is One Of 5 Most Anticipated New Cars This Year. Check out the five most anticipated new cars coming this fall. The 2022 Subaru WRX is on the list and is about to make its global reveal, but when?. The 2022 Subaru WRX should have made...

Hyundai And Ford Launch Into The Untapped SAV Market - Subaru Are You Listening?

There is a market for a small pickup, and Hyundai and Ford know it. We hope Subaru is listening, and they offer an all-new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Baja compact pickup. Hyundai just launched the all-new Santa Cruz, and Ford brings the new Maverick compact pickup. The Sport Adventure Vehicle (SAV) segment is just waiting to be exploited as it's the perfect blend of pickup and compact SUV. Subaru, are you listening?
862 HP Subaru STI Sets New Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record

How fast is the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI? Check out the latest Washington Hillclimb Record set by the 862 horsepower performance car. Subaru of America isn’t done setting records in the Subaru WRX STI. This weekend Travis Pastrana set a new record of 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds at the 2021 Mt. Washington Auto Road. He drove the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI that pumps out 862 horsepower, and broke the record by more than sixteen seconds.
It’s Now Incredibly Difficult To Find A New Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek

Are you shopping for a 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, or 2021 Crosstrek? See why it's challenging to find one to buy now. Subaru of America is running out of 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and 2021 Crosstrek SUVs to sell to its customers. According to a new report from Automotive News, Subaru has the shortest supply of new cars of any automaker in America with a six-day supply. It's due to the global pandemic and microchip shortage.
Subaru Crosstrek Is Flying Off Dealers’ Lots - 2nd Fastest Next To Tesla Model 3

If you want a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, you better move quickly. It’s now the fastest-selling new and used car in six states. Subaru retailers could sell many more new 2021 Crosstrek and used Crosstrek compact SUVs if they could get their hands on more of them. The latest report from iSeeCars reveals the Subaru Crosstrek is flying off retailers’ lots in July.
New Subaru BRZ Vs. Outback? - Both Are World Car Of The Year Candidates

The 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Subaru BRZ are now on the World Car Of The Year candidates list. See which model has a better chance to win. The 2022 Subaru Outback wagon/midsize SUV and next-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ sports coupe are two very different cars, but both are now on the list for 2022 World Car Of The Year. The Outback is Subaru of America’s best-selling wagon in America. The second-generation BRZ just got better and is possibly the best sports car for the money. BRZ was also nominated for the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Subaru Forester Scores Best SUV Under $25,000 With Standard Safety Tech

How safe is the 2021 Subaru Forester? Consumer Reports ranked the Forester the best compact SUV under $25,000 that comes with standard active safety systems. Shoppers looking for an SUV with standard safety technology don't have to buy an expensive luxury car. Check out the nine best models here. A new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2021 Subaru Forester now scores the best compact SUV under $25,000 for its standard safety systems.
After Solterra Subaru Says They Are Now Ramping Up New EV Development

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is the automaker's first-ever all-electric SUV, and it's coming soon. See how they are now ramping up R&D and new EV development. Subaru announced they would build a new research and development center to better compete in the all-electric vehicle segment. Automotive News (by subscription) reports Subaru Corporation will spend $272.2 million building a new seven-story technical center at its domestic production hub in Gunma prefecture just north of Tokyo.
2022 Subaru WRX to Bow in September

The 2022 Subaru WRX sports sedan will make its public debut sometime in September, at least a few weeks after the automaker initially planned to show off the new rally-inspired model. Don’t blame Subaru for the delay, however. The canceled New York International Auto Show sent automakers scrambling. The show...
Honda Is Saving The Best Paint Color For The 2022 Civic Si

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has arrived in America, but it won't be long until its sportier Si sibling goes on sale. According to a recent leak, the next-generation Civic Si will arrive this October, one month after the new Civic Hatchback goes on sale. The regular Civic Sedan...
Is EyeSight Defective? A Second Lawsuit Is Now Filed Against Subaru

Subaru of America is accused of selling 2021 Forester, 2022 Outback, 2021 Crosstrek, and other new models with faulty safety technology. Is Subaru's EyeSight defective?. Subaru of America is hit with a second class-action lawsuit involving 2013-2021 Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other models equipped with the brand's EyeSight driver assist technology. The new Subaru lawsuit says the Camden, N.J. automaker knowingly sold vehicles with faulty safety technology.
Several BMW models nominated for 2022 World Car of the Year award

As 2021 is drawing to a close we’re going to start seeing all sorts of competitions trying to figure out which car rises above all others. The World Car of the Year award winners will be announced in April 2022, in New York, and the competition is already kicking off, with the nominees for each category being announced. BMW has several models in the running in various categories.
GM Teases Possible New Chevy Crate Engine

General Motors may have a new Chevy crate engine on the way, with the automaker posting a teaser clip for an unknown new Chevy performance product on its social media pages this week. The Chevy Performance Instagram page shared a video clip Tuesday of a mysterious V8-powered vehicle accelerating down...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Spied For The First Time

The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was just caught conducting some real-world testing, providing our first look at the heavy duty pickup in prototype form. This particular model is configured in the Crew Cab / Long Bed body style, and is covered in heavy camouflage. This model also appears to be a mid-tier trim level, given the lack of shiny trim bits that characterize higher trims. Nevertheless, there are still several noteworthy features to point out on this prototype 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, starting with the reworked front fascia, where we spot headlights with LED lighting signatures.
Tow test: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.0L Duramax diesel

There’s only one downside to this truck: finding diesel at the pump. Beyond that, if I were truck shopping right now, this beast would be among the top of the list. In fact, it checks virtually every box on my tow vehicle must-have list. You should buy one. What’s that?...
Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Recalled For Incorrect Spare Tire Size

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a recall for certain 2020 and 2021 model year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks that were shipped with the incorrect factory spare tire. The problem: affected vehicles were all ordered with either the 20-inch accessory road...
Hardcore Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Will Have Great Bones

General Motors has some capable trucks in its lineup like the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it has never built a true Ford F-150 Raptor rival. This could finally change with the new rugged Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. The hardcore ZR2 trim is already available for the Colorado, but this will be the first time the larger Silverado has been given the high-performance treatment. Chevrolet teased the Silverado ZR2 back in June, and now GM Authority has uncovered more details about GM's new Ford Raptor rival.
This Could Be The New Chevy Camaro Interior

When it comes to upcoming models and concept vehicles, most major manufacturers are tight-lipped about their secrets, but some like to show off sketches, renderings and concepts that never were. The GM Design Instagram page is one such place. The account gives fans a behind the scenes look at the work that happens in the General Motors design studio, and one of their latest posts has the internet scratching its head. GM posted an image of an interior designed by Tristan Murphy on Monday, and some of us have a sneaking suspicion that this could have been done with the Chevrolet Camaro in mind.
2022 Chevy Silverado Limited Gets Reduced Climate Control Temperature Display Availability

The 2022 Chevy Silverado Limited offers reduced availability of the digital climate control display, GM Authority has learned. Currently, 2022 Chevy Silverado Limited LT, RST and LT Trail Boss models are equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control (RPO code CJ2). These models will lose the digital temperature displays located on the Climate Control Knobs.

