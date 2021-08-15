Add new comment

When it comes to upcoming models and concept vehicles, most major manufacturers are tight-lipped about their secrets, but some like to show off sketches, renderings and concepts that never were. The GM Design Instagram page is one such place. The account gives fans a behind the scenes look at the work that happens in the General Motors design studio, and one of their latest posts has the internet scratching its head. GM posted an image of an interior designed by Tristan Murphy on Monday, and some of us have a sneaking suspicion that this could have been done with the Chevrolet Camaro in mind.