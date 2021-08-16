Cancel
Financial Reports

Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

